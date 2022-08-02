CI ROUNDTABLE: What is UK's best position battle entering camp?

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I don't think there's a position on the entire roster that has as much depth and intrigue as tight end. Much to Rich Scangarello's delight, the Cats have at least four players -- Brenden Bates, Izayah Cummings, Keaton Upshaw, and Jordan Dingle -- who could emerge as the starter or see significant playing time together in the new offensive coordinator's multiple-personnel sets. That being the case, I may ramble here a bit more than Justin and Max.

Upshaw was generating a lot of buzz last summer before an injury early in fall camp wiped out his entire junior season. The 6-foot-6, 246-pound Ohio native been on campus for four years now, although he still feels like something of a young player due to the injury setbacks. He and the athletic Cummings (6-3, 240, Jr.), who turned three of his 14 receptions into touchdowns last season, give UK two really nice mismatch playmakers who could give opposing linebackers and safeties nightmares.

Meanwhile, Bates (6-5, 263, Sr.) gives the Cats more of a traditional in-line option with strong blocking and excellent hands. Knowing how much Stoops & Co. want to lean on the running game and the fact that his size and strength doesn't limit his pass-catching ability, he'll likely be on the field as much as anyone in this group. The wild card might be redshirt freshman Jordan Dingle (6-4, 230) who has drawn rave reviews since signing with the Cats out of Bowling Green High School. He has the least experience but perhaps the highest ceiling with tremendous ball skills.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Backup quarterback is what I see as the biggest competition. If anything happens to Will Levis, somebody is going to have to step in. It's possible that nobody other than Levis takes meaningful snaps at quarterback, but with Beau Allen transferring out, we're left to wonder if Deuce Hogan, Kaiya Sheron, or Destin Wade would step in for him. The good news is Levis exhibited a lot of toughness last year, so durability doesn't seem to be a concern, except quarterback health is always a concern.

I have no clue whether Hogan or Sheron would be the guy that Kentucky turns to. Hogan has been in a Power Five program for several years, at Iowa or Kentucky, and he was a three-star prospect in high school. That's rare for a walk-on. Sheron seemed to do some things the coaches liked behind the scenes last year but we don't know much about how any of these guys would handle taking over. Allen's departure means everybody else will get more practice reps.

CI GUEST TAKE - FORMER WILDCAT MAX GODBY:

The main position battle this year for the "Big Blue Wall" is going to be for the vitally important role of protecting the blind side of UK quarterback Will Levis. Two young guns are slotted to compete at left tackle in Deondre Buford and Kiyaunta Goodwin. Buford (6-3, 303) saw action in two games last year but was the understudy of All-American Darian Kinnard. He had a solid spring that helped the staff feel better about filling the void. Goodwin was a highly sought-after five-star prospect coming out of high school with massive size (6-8, 355) and exponential upside. Both players lack meaningful experience, but make up for it in physicality and overall potential. Whoever the coaching staff settles in as the starter, they could have a player settled into the role for 3-4 years.