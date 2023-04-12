DAVID SISK:

There are several layers here. Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso’s return to Kentucky can be seen as nothing but a good thing, but the question is how good. At best, John Calipari says he can be one of the best centers in the country. He also averaged two points per game last season on the low end. I agree wholeheartedly with Travis. Much of his development will depend on Oscar Tshiebwe. If he returns he will get maximum minutes, and Onyenso is in the same spot as Aaron Bradshaw. Their development does not need to be stunted, and that only comes through playing time. He can easily be a high level defender and rim protector. His offense could improve more than we know. Just think about how much better he was last year than what we anticipated when he got his shot. Onyenso may not put Kentucky over the top, but he can make the team better. We may find out how much by the end of May.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This is a big pick-me-up for the fan base after thinking the Cats had lost another talented young player prematurely only to see him blossom into a star at another major program. Ugonna Onyenso showed flashes of star potential as a freshman this season despite limited opportunities playing behind All-American big man Oscar Tshiebwe. That should change next season, whether Oscar opts to return to UK or not. Kentucky's defense in 2022-23 was the worst of the John Calipari era, and Onyenso has the ability to provide the rim protection that the Cats were sorely lacking. Between him and incoming freshman Aaron Bradshaw, opponents should not be doing a conga line to the rack anymore. Every contender that Calipari has put on the floor has this common denominator. Look what it meant to UConn on its march to the championship this season.

TRAVIS GRAF:

I'm very bullish on Ugonna Kingsley long-term at the college level, but what’s to be expected from him really comes down to whether or not Oscar Tshiebwe returns also. Kingsley gives John Calipari two versions of his preferred archetype of big man, which is a lob catching rim protector. I think Kingsley can possibly be in the conversation with the top tier of great shot blockers under John Calipari if he’s given the opportunity to play. His offensive game is raw and more flashes than anything else, but he’s not going to be called upon to do too much regardless of who is on the roster. Block shots, dunk balls.



