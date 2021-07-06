CI Roundtable: The Most Important Game on UK's Schedule

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I'm going to go with LSU. If the line were set today or if most pundits were making predictions the Cats would be an underdog even with the game in Lexington. But I'm rolling with this pick for legitimate reasons. There are some other games that are important, but this is the most winnable game - in my mind - that could conceivably move the needle for this program. Going back to 2018, what college football fans and recruits across the country really noticed were Kentucky's big wins against Florida and Penn State. Beating LSU would really stand out in much the same way, and I think it's a very achievable task because I have no clue what direction that program is moving in under Ed Orgeron. I think there's a chance we eventually think of him as someone like Larry Coker, as in, "How did this guy win a national championship?" I think LSU will be vulnerable even if they're modestly improved from last season. The game is part of a three-game stretch that also includes contests against Florida and Georgia. I just think LSU is going to be a bit more beatable than those teams, but it would still look outstanding. If you win a game like that, you buy yourself some margin for error. You could lose a game you aren't supposed to but you might still feel great at the end of the year. UK and LSU don't play often so there's the opportunity for a win that rarely comes around. This series has had some incredible moments even if the meetings have been spaced apart.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

There is no shortage of candidates for this answer. I think one could make a legitimate argument for at least half the games on the schedule, but I'm going with the one that falls earliest on the calendar. A Week 2 matchup with Missouri could set the tone for the rest of the season. The Cats will face more talented teams than the Tigers in 2021, but Mizzou represents arguably the toughest L that got hung on UK during the unusual, pandemic-altered season, a 20-10 defeat in Columbia that was more one-sided than the score indicated. It was a bit of a perfect storm as Kentucky came out emotionally flat and Missouri was inspired to end its five-game losing skid to Mark Stoops' squad. The Tigers completely shut down the UK offense, holding the Cats to an embarrassing 145 yards of total offense and only eight first downs. Offensively, Mizzou did just about whatever it wanted to, rushing for 220 yards and passing for 201 yards. It may have been as dominant a performance you will ever see for a team that won by "only" 10 points, and the Tigers let the Cats know about it. Don't be surprised if this game has a little bit of a chippy edge to it. If Kentucky is going to challenge in the East, it simply has to win this game. Missouri is a solid program that is similar to UK in many ways, but the Cats have to take care of business on their home turf on Sept. 11 if they have any aspirations of challenging Florida, LSU, and Georgia in October. Beginning SEC play 1-0 is essential to the mindset that will be required for the rest of the season.

DAVID SISK:

I am going to dip my toes in on the football side, and after I make my case many of you may tell me to stick to basketball. I’m going to use my imagination and go with the Mississippi State road game on Oct. 30 as the most crucial matchup of the year. It’s far from the sexiest pick, but it could very well be the springboard to a late-season run. The Cats could be 4-0 or 3-1 at worst going to Florida. The road trip to Gainesville kicks off a three-game gauntlet of Florida, LSU, and Georgia. The trip to Starkville begins a five-game finish in which Kentucky should be the favorite in each one. That game also comes off an open date. If they were playing in Lexington it should be a no-brainer, but this is one of those rare occasions they should be an SEC road favorite and the spot on the schedule is critical. The glass half-empty part of me says this game is the one where the Cats jump from 3-4 on their way to an 8-4 season. The optimist says the Cats survive this sandwich game between Georgia and Tennessee on their way to a 9- or 10-win season.