In our latest Cats Illustrated Roundtable feature, our staff reacts to Selection Sunday and Kentucky's draw for the NCAA Tournament...

1. What are your thoughts on Kentucky’s 6 seed and first-round matchup with Providence?

JUSTIN ROWLAND: I don't think you can complain at all. Providence could present problems with its offense, but they haven't really been very good this year, and the numbers bear that out. Otherwise, the top teams in the East are not overwhelming. Overall a very solid draw for Kentucky in every way. JEFF DRUMMOND: I think we might be able to gauge this one a bit by John Calipari's reaction... which was conspicuous by its absence. The UK head coach typcially throws a few barbs in the direction of the committee on Selection Sunday, but he did not seem to take issue with the bracket reveal this time. I think the Cats got the seed they deserved and a somewhat favorable draw in terms of avoiding the teams who have been considered elite this season or early matchups that just look really bad on paper. Providence is really well coached, and former Cat Bryce Hopkins has looked great at times this season, but I like the Cats' chances in this opener. DAVID SISK: The first weekend is incredibly intriguing. Providence has been teased as a first-round matchup for several days, and the Bryce Hopkins angle makes it all the more interesting. Providence has lost four of its last five, and in three of the losses they gave up 82, 87, and 94 points. The issue is going to be Kentucky's defense against a team that can cause some matchup issues. Providence could be a tougher match than Kansas State. Those bunch of Wildcats don't shoot the ball particularly well, and like to play in the paint. That is the type of team Kentucky needs to play against. TRAVIS GRAF: I think Kentucky got as good of a draw as they possibly could’ve gotten as a 6 seed. They draw Providence in round one, a team that doesn’t shoot many outside shots and sometime struggles with length. The Friars have also lost four of their last five. In a projected matchup with Kansas State in round two, the purple-clad Wildcats don’t shoot well from the outside and are one of the worst teams in terms of rim protection nationally.

How do you view the East Region and UK's chances to advance?

JUSTIN ROWLAND: There are some intriguing matchups and possibilities. Duke-Tennessee in the second round could be really interesting. I think the East is pretty wide open and could see six or seven different teams having a shot to come out of it. I'll pick Kentucky to beat Providence just because I think they're going to be primed to get that monkey off their back and believe they will respond well, but will probably pick them to lose in the second round because of the inconsistency. JEFF DRUMMOND: It's an interesting region. Starting at the top, you probably get the least dominant of the 1 seeds in Purdue. Marquette feels like it might be seeded too high at 2, but you won't catch many veteran UK fans throwing shade their way with that program's history of success against the Cats in the postseason. You've got some potential rematches for UK, like Michigan State and Tennessee. I really like the idea of that second-round game between the Volunteers and red-hot Duke. And wouldn't it be something if Memphis and Kentucky ran into each other at some point? Looking at the region as a whole, I don't see a matchup where I say, "Kentucky's going to have a hard time winning that one." All of those other three regions has a team like that. DAVID SISK: Kentucky's side of the region could have been a lot tougher, but the other side is very interesting. A potential Duke/Tennessee game is there, but Memphis is very dangerous coming out of the eight/nine game. The Tigers have a loaded backcourt. Dereck Lively will be prominent against Tennessee because of his length. Then you have Duke and Purdue. Zach Edey offsets Lively, but there is no way I'm taking Purdue over the Blue Devils. Kentucky could go out in the first round, and they could advance to the region finals. In the end, I think Marquette is a very bad matchup in the Sweet 16 for the Cats. TRAVIS GRAF: I think Kentucky has a solid shot to make an elite eight run if they’re hitting shots. The problem, in my opinion, will be the potential matchup with Marquette in the Sweet 16, as the Golden Eagles have had Kentucky’s postseason number since the Keith Bogans injury. Shaka Smart has his team playing really well and that would be a very tough test for the Cats.

3. Which UK player has to step up for the Cats to win two games in Greensboro, N.C.?

JUSTIN ROWLAND: Jacob Toppin. UK needs him to play well. They need him to score. When he fades into the background or isn't a leading scorer or isn't efficient it puts too much on Antonio Reeves. He needs to be a mismatch problem and keep his foot on the gas. JEFF DRUMMOND: The best version of Cason Wallace makes this Kentucky team really hard to beat. They need him to be that Top 10 NBA draft prospect on both ends of the floor. Oscar Tshiwebwe is playing well in a new role facing up to the basket, Antonio Reeves has shown he can take over games from a scoring standpoint, and Jacob Toppin has settled in as a reliable double-double threat. Now, they just need Wallace to be healthy so his natural talents can shine. DAVID SISK: Kentucky's guards have to defend the perimeter. They can't have the Vanderbilt problem happen all over again where they get cooked by the guards. I'm putting the onus on the entire backcourt to defend. I believe they will be fine offensively, but they have to be able to defend good teams who can spread the floor. TRAVIS GRAF: Antonio Reeves has to hit shots if this team wants to do anything of substance. If he’s hitting threes and John Calipari is drawing up good looks for him, things could get interesting. Another is Oscar Tshiebwe. He has to play within himself and try to not do everything himself. If he plays his role at a high level and locks in somewhat on the defensive end, it would make a huge difference.

What are you quick takes on the other three regions, intriguing matchups?