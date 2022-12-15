The game against UCLA will mark the 10th of the season for the Wildcats with conference play just around the corner. What’s the most encouraging aspect of this team; what’s the biggest area of concern?

DAVID SISK: The most positive trait of this team is a generic answer for me. It has talent. The question right now is how to get it to mesh, and what are the systems to run to get the roster to its ceiling. The best of the best for this team is Oscar Tshiebwe. It is a luxury to know night in and night out you have an anchor that is going to have a major impact on the game.

As for areas of concern, there has to be nightly contributions from Antonio Reeves and C.J. Fredrick. Reeves needs to show the same offensive aggression against Tennessee as he would a Tennessee Tech. Reeves does not simply need to become a catch and shoot specialist against athletes. He is also going to have to step it up on the defensive end. He has had too many breakdowns on that end because of a lack of focus and communication. Frederick will have to prove that he is a reliable guy who can knock down the outside shot while defending. Toppin needs to be one of the top three guys each and every night. Don't shoot the fadeaway against a smaller guy. I would offer him the same advice as Reeves; play downhill.

TRAVIS GRAF: I’d say that the most encouraging aspect for this team as a whole is that they haven’t come close to clicking or peaking yet. This time last year is when they really started to make big strides. I believe that will come when Calipari starts to shrink the rotation. Another positive sign for Kentucky is that they lead the league in 3-point percentage, they just have to start taking more. The biggest area of concern is performance in big games outside of Michigan, as well as lineup combinations — specifically in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

JUSTIN ROWLAND: The most encouraging thing so far has been the defense. I wouldn't put too much stock into the numbers or the efficiency ratings yet but those are encouraging and it passes the look test as well. There aren't a lot of individual lockdown defenders out there but they have competed hard on that end against some teams that have really made them work. The biggest area of concern for me would be that it all looks pretty aimless right now. That's not a shot at the coaching, I have just always felt like you could see what Calipari is planning for a team well in advance of the finished product at its peak. And this year it seems like they have been a bit lost especially on the offensive end. Throw it in to Oscar worked against Yale, but there's still too much Wheeler dribbling around and not enough crisp offense. Granted, they've played some teams that force you out of your comfort zone.

JEFF DRUMMOND: The most encouraging aspect of this team is the depth of talent, a nice blend of veteran players who have proven themselves at the highest level and young guys with a ton of upside. They've got all the parts you need, all the raw materials. A stud post player and multiple perimeter threats. Length and athleticism on defense. We haven't seen it all gel yet -- and maybe that's a good thing after last year's team peaked way too early -- but we know Kentucky will have one of the best rosters in the tournament if the Cats stay healthy.

The biggest area of concern has to be the halfcourt offense. We continue to see these 6- to 8-minute droughts where the Cats simply don't put the ball in the basket, regardless of whether they're playing a Top 25 opponent or Directional State U. You'd like to see them be able to run some sets for guys like Antonio Reeves or CJ Fredrick to eliminate those long spells.

*****

Which player has to step it up the most from his current level of play for UK to be the best version of itself?

JUSTIN ROWLAND: Jacob Toppin. Going into this season I think some people thought he was ready to be a star. There's been a vision of what he might be for going on three years now and so far he hasn't been as confident or aggressive as you'd like to see. Stepping into a starring role is different for Toppin compared to someone who comes in as a freshman with that expectation. Maybe that process is still unfolding, but he has to be more confident and assertive with the ball. Too much hesitation on some shots from outside and needs to attack the rim.

JEFF DRUMMOND: I agree with Justin here... and I think Cal concurs based on his recent comments directed toward Jacob Toppin. He's far too physically gifted to have three straight games (Bellarmine, Michigan, Yale) with only five rebounds despite playing high minutes and only three blocked shots and five steals on the entire season. It looks like he's really focused on showing how much work he put into his jumpshot during the off-season, and maybe that has taken away from his rebounding and defense a bit. Like Calipari said, "If you've got a 40-inch vertical, use it."

DAVID SISK: I kind of laid the groundwork in the latter part of question one. If I had to pick one player it would be Antonio Reeves. He's got so many offensive tools. He was a combined 5-for-20 versus Michigan State and Gonzaga, but ended up a respectable 4-for-9 against Michigan. Kentucky has got to have go-to perimeter guys in SEC play. There has been much hand wringing over the offensive strategy that John Caliapri should implement. But if the guards and wings create and make open shots his job becomes a lot easier. Reeves needs to play with the same confidence and aggression against the high majors as he does against low and mid-major competition.

TRAVIS GRAF: It’s obviously CJ Fredrick for me. He was brought in to be a sharpshooter, but he’s shooting by far the worst percentage of his college career from the outside. He’s going to hit a hot stretch at some point, but needs to gain confidence quickly as he’s not been playing at a high level mentally. Other candidates are Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston, in different ways. Wallace needs to play with confidence and be more selfish in hunting his own offense. Livingston brings a lot of secondary skill sets to the table, particularly at the 4 spot, and needs more playing time.

*****

John Calipari is a Hall of Famer with a mountain of Ws and a championship ring, but is there anything in your eyes that he could change to help UK the most moving forward?

TRAVIS GRAF: Calipari definitely needs to shrink the lineups, and I believe that will happen by January. There’s a lot of lineup combinations that just don’t work that he keeps on trying, but it’s gotten a little better over the last few games. I think he should play Livingston and Toppin by committee at the 4 spot depending on performance. I’d also like to see more actions for shooters and putting Oscar opposite the ball in more scenarios to open up better ball side spacing. I don’t think he will ever do it, but I think Calipari should consider going zone for little stretches of games.

DAVID SISK: I'm not huge on second-guessing. Coach Cal is around his team more than anyone else, and knows the pulse of his team better as well. He also has forgotten more basketball than I will ever think about knowing. He will make some of the changes that a lot of people are asking for as the season progresses. Right now he is trying to push every button to see what offenses and defenses he can run. Most importantly, he is trying to build a bench. But as we go into 2023, I look for him to shorten the bench. The matriculation of the Yale game served as an example. The team got off to a hot start. Coach Cal went to the bench, and they lost all momentum. It took the better part of the game for the starters to get their rhythm back. I am expecting that he stays with the best five and the hot five for longer stretches in SEC play.

JEFF DRUMMOND: I know Cal is striving to have a team that can "grind it out" and win those rock-fight type of games you often encounter in the NCAA Tournament -- and you need to be able to do that at times -- but I think they should be getting more out of their athleticism and speed at times. This team is really good in transition, but they don't get into it very often. PIcking some spots to use more full-court pressure might help them generate some transition scoring and avoid those 6- to 8-minute droughts I referenced earlier in this piece.

JUSTIN ROWLAND: I think he's got to pick a vision of what he wants this team to be and go full on in that direction. For a little while now it has seemed a bit aimless more so than some previous years. It's always a longer process for Cal's better teams but too often they go back to doing some old things that have gotten them in the past.



