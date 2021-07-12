CI Roundtable: Kentucky Wildcats Breakout Player - Offense

TRAVIS GRAF:

I believe the new offensive system will be a breath of fresh air for a bunch of players, but maybe no one will get more out of it than Isaiah Epps. Entering his fourth year in the program, he’s found himself fighting injuries left and right or playing in a cruddy offense for receivers. Epps has the ability to take the top off of the defense, but he and Terry Wilson always seemed half a step off on the deep ball. If Epps is able to stay healthy, I believe he and Will Levis -- or another QB candidate -- will connect on a few big plays this season and give the Cats another nice piece at receiver in addition to Wan'Dale Robinson and Josh Ali.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This is a hard pick because we are all going to define "breakout" differently. I could go a number of directions here but give me Jeremy Flax. Even though Kentucky has preseason All-American Darian Kinnard and now LSU transfer Darius Rosenthal at offensive tackle, something tells me they're going to find a way to get Jeremy Flax on the field. Liam Coen said Flax had become something of an anchor at right tackle in the spring when Kinnard moved to protect the blindside, and he's massive and probably capable of playing offensive guard. That's all speculation. It just seems like they could use a big, athletic, powerful presence opposite perhaps Horsey at the other guard spot.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I can't argue with either of the picks that Travis or Justin made. Both are really solid. I was actually thinking of a guy at each position group that they used. After giving it some lengthy internal debate between receiver Izayah Cummings and lineman Quintin Wilson, I ultimately went with the latter. Let's face it, I'm an O-Line honk, and our club has grown considerably as the Big Blue Wall has become one of the best units in the country. I'm really interested to see how the Cats' new center looks in 2021. We've been spoiled by the play of Drake Jackson for so long, it's going to be a little strange to see someone else out there making the line calls and snapping the ball, but by all accounts the 6-foot-1, 296-pound Wilson is ready for the job. The junior from Cincinnati possesses several of the same traits that made Jackson so good despite being a little undersized. Wilson is really sharp. He's a leader. I don't think they'll skip a beat with the knowledge of the offense and quick analysis of what the defensive front is trying to do. He's also got really nice feet, which should give new O-Line coach Eric Wolford some more options with his outside-zone blocking scheme.