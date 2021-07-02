CI Roundtable: Could Calipari Bring Back Platoons?

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I'm skeptical that we'll ever see it again, but I like the concept. It may suit this particular team even better than the 2014-15 bunch because there aren't any clear-cut superstars that you can make a case for deserving substantially more time than his counterparts at his position. That may develop over time, but I don't look at this current roster and see anyone that absolutely has to be a 30-minute guy. Kentucky could really use that to its advantage. It was amazing to watch the 2015 team roll five new guys in at the first timeout and watch the looks on opponents' faces as they knew the players entering the game were just as good as the ones exiting. It just crushed their spirit, or what was left of it. I really think Cal would have another championship on his Hall of Fame resume had he stuck with it. The injury to Alex Poythress threw things off a bit, but I have always believed the Cats could have found a way to make it work. As for this year's squad, how would this look: Blue Platoon with Sahvir Wheeler, Davion Mintz, Kellen Grady, Keion Brooks, and Oscar Tshiebwe; White Platoon with TyTy Washington, CJ Fredricks, Dontaie Allen, Jacob Toppin, and Damion Collins. And that still leaves us with quality players like Lance Ware, Bryce Hopkins, and potentially Jalen Duren or Kofi Cockburn to consider. Keeping all those guys happy and productive without a platoon may be Cal's biggest challenge.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

There are some Kentucky fans who are hardened against the platoon system and I understand their frustration. The way the '14-15 season ended was bound to stick with people and the fact that Devin Booker was on the bench so much stands out in hindsight, even if it made more sense at the time. I'm personally not crazy about the platoon idea because I think you should leave yourself the flexibility to tweak more for situations, opponents, and to account for who is playing well in a game or over a stretch of things. Doing the platoon thing will give you an identity, but it's not a very flexible identity. I wouldn't necessarily be against some modified platoon system to start the season, or a platoon that isn't necessarily 5 minutes in, 5 minutes out throughout the whole game. There should be more flexibility to adjust than that. Once you start to find out who guys are, and who plays well together, from there I think you've got to just build a team with a deep bench instead of cycling guys in and out en masse according to a set method. There are enough guys to run a platoon for a good tournament team, but not all of these guys are equal and shouldn't be treated as such. There are still two or three players who are question marks as regular contributors and they shouldn't automatically get the same or similar minutes to must-play guys.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky definitely “could” platoon if it wanted to, but I’m not sure that’s the best course of action. However, there is an argument to be made. The second wave of guards wouldn’t be as good as 2015, but the bench bigs should probably be a little better as a unit than 2015s. From top to bottom, I don’t think you have the overall elite talent that that team had unless you add a Jalen Duren or a Kofi Cockburn into the mix. I believe the better players should play more minutes, and that 2015 was probably just an anomaly. However, with the return of Davion Mintz, you could have multiple lineups containing shooters, athletes, and rim protection.

DAVID SISK:

When this subject was first brought up I didn’t know if we were talking about football or basketball. Seriously, I guess I’m just an "I’ll believe it when I see it" kind of guy when it comes down to John Calipari playing 10 guys or more. He loves a short bench with seven and at the most eight guys he can trust. For starters, most coaches are like that. Secondly, there are plenty of ways players can get in his dog house. Lack of defense is a big one, and there are going to be a couple of guys in this team who don’t defend as well as others. Finally, Coach Cal has built a survival of the fittest mentality among elite players that has proven its worth once players get to the NBA and fight for contracts and once again for playing time. I am curious how NIL will impact this. For the first time in college sports the bench could actually take money out of players’ pockets by possibly devaluing their brands. Jason Whitlock tweeted about that today. Will that cause Coach Cal to be sympathetic if true or will he use it as a motivator? I would have to side with the latter. If Calipari does go to a two-platoon system it will be because each player earned his trust and not out of pity.