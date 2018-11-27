Ticker
football

CI Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group: Regular Season Review

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

In this episode of the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group, Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland discuss a host of topics related to Kentucky's 9-3 record in the 2018 regular season.

- Terry Wilson's play and development;

- Criticism of the offense;

- The Tennessee game in hindsight;

- How UK finished against MTSU and Louisville;

- The defense in 2019 ... and much more.


{{ article.author_name }}