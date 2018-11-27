If you're interested in buying a new home reach out to Steve Canfield (502-649-5687) of Canfield Realty Group (www.canfieldrealtygroup.com) and get a 40% commission rebate when you use him as your agent.

In this episode of the Cats Illustrated Podcast Pres. by Canfield Realty Group, Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland discuss a host of topics related to Kentucky's 9-3 record in the 2018 regular season.

- Terry Wilson's play and development;

- Criticism of the offense;

- The Tennessee game in hindsight;

- How UK finished against MTSU and Louisville;

- The defense in 2019 ... and much more.