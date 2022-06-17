CI Mailbag Pres. by MyPerfectFranchise.net
Another edition of the Cats Illustrated Football Mailbag returns, and as always, it's presented by Andy Luedecke and MyPerfectFranchise.net.With summer camp season in Lexington in the books and rec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news