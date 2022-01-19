CI Mailbag Pres. by MyPerfectFranchise.net
For the second time this week the Cats Illustrated Mailbag has returned. This time we're following up on questions from site members we didn't get to in the first installment.SlykkteeHMail: could t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news