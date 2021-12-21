CI Mailbag Pres. by MyPerfectFranchise.net
This week brings the return of the Cats Illustrated Mailbag Pres. by Andy Luedecke at MyPerfectFranchise.net.The topic is Kentucky football recruiting, which is appropriate given the significance o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news