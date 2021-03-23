Christian Rapley eyeing SEC schools
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Belleville High School near Detroit has sent a dozen players to the Power Five level in the last five years. Two of those prospects signed with SEC schools, and another is com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news