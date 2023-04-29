Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez became the program's second player to hear his name called at the 2023 NFL Draft when the Washington Commanders selected him with the 193rd pick overall in the sixth round on the event's third and final day.

Rodriguez was held out of the first four games in Kentucky's 2022 season and that dramatically impacted the final statistical tally for the Georgia native in his last season with the Wildcats, but when he played he was once again one of the nation's top running backs.

The 5'11, 224-pound back was a two-time team captain during his time at Kentucky.

He rushed for 3,644 yards during his collegiate career with Kentucky, the third-best mark in school history for any player. Rodriguez scored 35 total touchdowns, including 32 on the ground.

In spite of the missed time in 2022, Phil Steele still named him a third team All-SEC selection. The previous season, as a junior in 2021, Rodriguez earned first team All-SEC honors.

He joins Benny Snell as the program's second active running back in the NFL, and he's the second player drafted at the position during the Mark Stoops era.