Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern cornerback Mason Alexander is a player Kentucky fans should be prepared to follow during the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The 6'0, 180-pound high school junior announced his top 12. There's plenty of time left, and lots of options remaining, but the schools currently standing out are, in no order: Missouri, Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Maryland, Purdue, Tennessee, Miami, and Pitt.

Alexander is a four-star prospect according to Rivals.com. The network ranks him the No. 5 player in the Hoosier State among all juniors and the No. 31 cornerback in his class.

Cats Illustrated caught up with Alexander briefly this week and he explained his interest in Mark Stoops' program.

"I love the edge (and) physicality of the defensive backs," Alexander said. "The competition is second to none and me and Coach Collins have a real good relationship. He was one of the first coaches to call me personally and come see me my sophomore year."

Alexander is surely one of the top cornerback prospects on Chris Collins' wish list at the position for the next recruiting cycle.

All of the schools that made Alexander's early list have offered, so his recruitment figures to be a national affair, especially with six SEC programs pursuing him even though he's outside of the conference's geographical footprint.

Kentucky offered fairly early in Alexander's recruitment, just after Pitt, Florida, Purdue, and Ole Miss but before others like Louisville, Indiana, Ole Miss, and many more.

Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Purdue, and Michigan State are some of the schools in Alexander's region that he was able to visit during the season.

Alexander finished the 2023 season with 39 tackles, three picks, and eight pass breakups.