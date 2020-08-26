CatsIllustrated - Changes re-energizing Calipari?

After losing two of his longtime associates in the Kentucky basketball program to job advancement in recent days, many have wondered aloud how the changes will affect Wildcats head coach John Calipari.

Speaking to the media during a Zoom online press conference on Wednesday, the UK boss acknowledged change can sometimes be a good thing, even when it involves people you love.

In the last two weeks, assistant coach Kenny Payne has accepted a lucrative job with the New York Knicks, and associate athletics director DeWayne Peevy has moved on to take over the DePaul athletics department.

"If you look at things, change is good. I've always been that way," Calipari said. "It's not like you want to lose friends. Forget about Kenny working with us; he was my friend. But if it's a two-way friendship, you've got to cheer for them and their success, and if that means they have to leave to do that, you have to be about them."

Upon taking the DePaul job, Peevy told The Athletic's Kyle Tucker that he thought the changes would invigorate Calipari.

"What gets me going is trying to figure out a team every year," Calipari said. "That's what wakes me up in the morning, creates some fear in my heart, and some anxiety. Maybe that's why I can't sleep. It's what moves me, trying to come up with new ways (to build a championship team)."

Former UMass assistant and longtime friend Bruiser Flint has taken Payne's position on the staff. Calipari is also trying to fill a new position, a recruiting coordinator, with one-time UK recruit and eventual Florida Gator Jai Lucas, who has been on the Texas staff.

Calipari always likes his next team, especially in the summertime. His tone was no different on Wednesday despite having only two scholarship players back from the 2019-20 squad. He has another elite recruiting class to work with, including five-stars Terrence Clark, B.J. Boston, and Isaiah Jackson.

The Wildcats have been working on the dribble-drive motion offense in recent workouts, Calipari said. The team has been watching the NBA Playoffs action from the Orlando "Bubble," and Calipari noted he's trying to implement the kind of spacing that the pros use at UK.

Early practices have also got him excited about the Cats' defensive potential.

"You would drive and two players would block your shot. Like, bam-bam. I said, 'That's what I'm talking about,'" adding that it reminded him of some of his long, athletic UK teams from four to five years ago.

Kentucky continues to wait for word from the NCAA on the eligibility appeal of transfer center Olivier Sarr from Wake Forest. Calipari said he remains confident that the appeal will go through successfully. "It's just going through some channels."

The 6-foot-11 Sarr averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last year as an All-ACC selection for Wake Forest.