The college basketball season started last week for Kentucky, but this week is when it feels like the sport really starts. Today, to be precise.

The Champions Classic has started to feel like the beginning of college basketball season and that brings us games tonight between Kentucky and Michigan State, at 7 p.m., followed by Duke and Kansas as the night cap.

Cats Illustrated writers share their takes on the game and make predictions.

What are you most interested in seeing from Kentucky in tonight's game against Michigan State?

Jeff Drummond: I think the most interesting storyline for Kentucky is how John Calipari adapts to having his full roster available for the first time this season. Getting Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins back is a big boost for the frontcourt, although their return also offers some challenges in what kind of rotation to utilize. The Cats had some fairly defined roles in the first two games. Do any of those change now? Will Cal still utilize promising big man Ugonna Onyenso off the bench for rim protection?

David Sisk: There are several factors I’m not sure about yet. What does Kentucky’s lineup look like? There are rumblings that Oscar Tshiebwe and Damion Collins could be back. Remember that I am writing this early Tuesday morning. If they are back, how effective will each one be? UK is also stepping into a higher rent district. How does Howard and Duquesne prepare them for one of the best programs in the country? How do the newcomers fare against the Spartans as well?

Travis Graf: Ugonna Onyenso has been a revelation so far through four games in a Kentucky uniform. The reclassed big man has provided John Calipari with the rim protection he always craves, so how will his minutes look now with Tshiebwe and Collins back in the fold? I’m mostly looking forward to seeing how Calipari balances out all of the front court pieces with everyone now reportedly available.

Who needs to step up for Kentucky?

Drummond: I think this is a big game for Jacob Toppin. He really struggled in the last game against Duquesne, and Cal has, in no uncertain terms, challenged him to be more physical, to play through bumps, to grab rebounds and finish through contact. Michigan State is the perfect test for that. The Spartans will also shoot the jumper from the 4 spot, so his defense could be key.

Sisk: We will all feel more comfortable if Tshiebwe comes back and plays well. Michigan State has an experienced roster. That means more mature bodies for a program that is one of the most physical in the nation year in and year out. If that doesn’t work out I’m going to say player by committee. Kentucky has had great input across the board in the first two games. How do they play in a slower halfcourt pace? This is a talented roster, and they will all need to chip in tonight.

Graf: I think this will be a big game for Sahvir Wheeler to steady the ship. Cason Wallace has been very good early on, but this is his first game under the bright lights against high quality competition. Look for Wheeler to have a big playmaking game with a spread court featuring Oscar and multiple shooters.

What's your prediction for how the game plays out?

Drummond: I have a lot of respect for Tom Izzo-coached teams. At one time, it seemed like he might even be the coach at Kentucky. I expect a tough, hard-fought game, but the Cats have a team with deeper scoring options. Kentucky 77, Michigan State 68

Sisk: I like this Kentucky team. It is talented, deep, and cohesive. Michigan State on the other hand generally starts slow and plays their best ball in March. The last time I checked it is November. Kentucky 74 Michigan State 67

Graf: I think Kentucky wins this one pretty handily and covers the spread. Oscar Tshiebwe has a very productive first game back, even with limited minutes, and Kentucky shoots the ball well in Indy. Kentucky 72, Michigan State 58.