So it shouldn't be too surprising that the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect included Kentucky on his list of five favorites, which he released on Friday.

Mauldin, S.C., cornerback Andru Phillips has visited Kentucky four times over the last year, since he landed an offer from the Wildcats.

First off I want to say thank you to all the coaches and teams who have recruited me throughout this tough recruiting process... but these are my top 5️⃣ teams (Recruitment still open and no specific order) pic.twitter.com/jWEQoBPHNF

By way of the Twitter post above Phillips announced that Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and NC State are his favorites.

Several days ago Phillips recapped his latest trip to Kentucky with Cats Illustrated and added that he plans to return to Lexington in the weeks ahead for an official visit.

Phillips lived in Louisville for more than a decade before moving with his family to South Carolina several years ago.

He has developed relationships with some other UK targets who have visited recently. Phillips has also said that he's impressed with the work UK's staff did with the several defensive backs who were seniors on the 2018 team.