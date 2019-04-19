Ticker
CB Andru Phillips announces top five

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
Mauldin, S.C., cornerback Andru Phillips has visited Kentucky four times over the last year, since he landed an offer from the Wildcats.

So it shouldn't be too surprising that the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect included Kentucky on his list of five favorites, which he released on Friday.

By way of the Twitter post above Phillips announced that Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and NC State are his favorites.

Several days ago Phillips recapped his latest trip to Kentucky with Cats Illustrated and added that he plans to return to Lexington in the weeks ahead for an official visit.

Phillips lived in Louisville for more than a decade before moving with his family to South Carolina several years ago.

He has developed relationships with some other UK targets who have visited recently. Phillips has also said that he's impressed with the work UK's staff did with the several defensive backs who were seniors on the 2018 team.

