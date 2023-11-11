LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's latest chance to prove itself against an elite opponent unfolded almost exactly the same way as its previous opportunities.

No. 8 Alabama raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 49-21 blowout of the Wildcats on Saturday at Kroger Field.

"You know, if you empty the stadium, that means you know you really beat the other team," Alabama coach Nick Saban said of the sparse fourth-quarter atmosphere. "I didn’t use that in this game, but they certainly got the message and said, ‘Coach, look around,’ so I’m pretty proud of them the way they played today."

"Obviously, that's a very good football team," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said of the Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0 SEC) who extended their win streak to eight games. "We didn't match up very well today, didn't get off to a very good start, and didn't get much better after that start."

The Kentucky defense had no answers for Alabama's Jalen Milroe. The dynamic sophomore quarterback passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 36 yards and three more scores.

"Their quarterback, who is a dynamic threat to run the ball, bought time and found some explosive plays down the field," Stoops said. "... We tried a little bit of everything, and to their credit, they made plays."

Said UK defensive back Maxwell Hairston: "I’ll say I haven’t played anybody like him this year."

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide defense held the Cats to just 253 total yards and sacked Devin Leary three times in addition to numerous other pressures. Seventy-four of Kentucky's 95 rushing yards came on a fourth-quarter scamper by seldom-used running back Ramon Jefferson after the game had long been decided.

In matchups against the SEC's top two programs this season, Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) lost to Georgia and Alabama by a combined score of 100-34.

"I think the ability to get up (for such games) is one thing, but the ability to compete with them... is a little different," a visibly frustrated Stoops said.

"The fight is there. I don't ever question that. The execution and playing better is a different story."

Leary seemed to confirm that notion: “It sucks to lose. It’s definitely tough. Every time I step on the field my main goal is to win for my brothers. Walking away from the field and having that outcome is tough for me, but I’m still going to be resilient, I’m still going to come back watch the film and get better, and I’m still going to attack every practice like it’s my last. We will bounce back from this.”

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

After Alabama drove the length of the field for a touchdown on its opening possession of the game, Kentucky lost five yards on a three-and-out. Four plays later, the Crimson Tide was in the end zone again for a 14-0 lead. The Wildcats then fumbled their next play from scrimmage, and Alabama scooped up the ball and returned it to the UK 1-yard line. It was 21-0 before the stunned crowd at Kroger Field knew what hit them.

GAME BALL:

Jalen Milroe, Alabama - The Crimson Tide quarterback turned in one of the top individual performances of the college football season to date, accounting for six of Bama's seven touchdowns on the day.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0 - Sacks by the Kentucky defense against an Alabama offense that entered the game ranked 126th in the country in protecting the quarterback.

1st - Alabama player in program history to record three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns in the same game - Jalen Milroe.

7 of 11 - Alabama on third down; Kentucky finished 3 of 11.

15 - Plays needed for Alabama to build a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

17.8 - Yards per completion by the Crimson Tide. Alabama finished with 285 yards passing on only 16 completions.

39-2-1 - Alabama added to its lead in the all-time series against UK. The Cats' lone wins came in 1922 and 1997.

QUOTABLE:

"We have to show the resolve, we have to show the toughness (to bounce back). It's not easy. The schedule's not easy. The SEC's not easy, and not a soul feels sorry for you. You've got to buckle it up and get back to work." -- UK head coach Mark Stoops on the Cats' mindset entering the last two games of the regular season.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action next week at South Carolina. The Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5 SEC) rolled to a 47-6 win over Vanderbilt today in Columbia. Kickoff for UK and South Carolina is slated for 7:30 ET on the SEC Network.