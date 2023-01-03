LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The 3-point shot had not been kind to Jacob Toppin this season.

Despite working relentlessly on his perimeter game during the off-season after receiving feedback from NBA scouts, Kentucky's senior forward entered Tuesday's game with LSU having knocked down only three of his 22 attempts from long range this season.

He made his fourth when the Wildcats' needed it most.

Toppin knocked down a trey from the left corner just before the shot clock expired with 1:24 remaining to give the Wildcats some breathing room against an LSU squad that had trimmed a 10-point lead to one and held all the momentum.

Moments later, he sank two free throws to help seal Kentucky's hard-fought 74-71 win at Rupp Arena.

“Credit to (Toppin)," LSU coach Matt McMahon said. "... I thought he beat us on a couple shots. It’s basketball, so he’s 3-for-22 from 3 on the year, but he blasts that 3 to ice the game at the end."

It was the second straight game that Toppin has starred for Kentucky (10-4, 1-1 SEC). He scored a team-high 21 points against LSU after posting a career-high 24 points on Saturday in the Cats' win over arch-rival Louisville.

"Jacob making the 3. Jacob making the free throws. I mean, big deal," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "And think about where he was three games ago, four games ago, five games ago. You know, part of what we do -- and I'm not just saying me, I'm saying coaches -- you're not only coaching the skill, the schemes, you're having to deal with young people who are getting inundated with stuff."

Toppin's big effort was complemented by what has become a routine huge line for reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe. He quietly scored 19 points and pulled down 16 rebounds against the Tigers. At one point in the second half, he had outrebounded LSU 14-12 on his own.

Cason Wallace (14 points) and Sahvir Wheeler (11 points, 9 assists) also scored in double-figures for the Cats.

LSU (12-2, 1-1 SEC) used an 11-of-25 shooting night from the arc to give itself a shot at an upset. Adam Miller and KJ Williams combined to hit 9-of-19 attempts from deep. They scored 15 and 23 points, respectively, to lead the Tigers.

Kentucky shot 52% from the field, knocked down seven of its 18 attempts from 3-point range, and made 11 of its 14 free throws. The Cats finished with 18 assists and only six turnovers.

“People keep telling me that they’re struggling, but they’re Top 20 in the country in a lot of offensive stats," McMahon said. "They shoot 39% from 3 and have a guy that absolutely dominates in the paint,so I really hadn’t seen those struggles."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

With Kentucky clinging to a 67-66 lead and the shot clock winding won on the Wildcats' possession, Jacob Toppin hit a massive 3-pointer from the left corner at the 1:24 mark to give UK some much-needed breathing room. The Cats were on the ropes at that point, and LSU had all the momentum.

GAME BALL:

Jacob Toppin, Kentucky -- The senior forward claims the honor for the second straight game, following up his 24-point effort against Louisville with 21 versus LSU. Seventeen of his 21 came after halftime, including several key buckets down the stretch when the Cats were trying to hold off LSU's late rally.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1.345 - UK's points per possession were the highest by an LSU opponent this season.

6 - Second-chance points for LSU on the night. The Tigers pulled down only five offensive rebounds.

18 - Assists for UK on 28 buckets, led by Sahvir Wheeler with nine.

31-22 - Rebounding advantage for the Cats, led by 16 boards from Oscar Tshiebwe.

92-28 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with LSU, including a 47-6 mark in Lexington and a 15-4 record in games coached by John Calipari.

QUOTABLE:

"It was all like mentality, not even just being in the right mindset, but also having the right mindset and in every aspect, so like just thinking about the right things. And right now, all I'm thinking about is playing defense, getting rebounds, and realistically, like that's taking the pressure off my offense.” -- UK forward Jacob Toppin

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at No. 7 Alabama. The Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0 SEC) defeated Ole Miss 84-62 tonight in Tuscaloosa. Tipoff for the Cats and Tide is at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.