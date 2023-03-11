Jackson Gray had four hits and the Kentucky pitching staff turned in another strong performance as the Wildcats downed Southern Illinois 7-2 on Saturday and clinched a winning series in Carbondale, Ill.

Kentucky (13-2) won its ninth straight game and will look for the sweep on Sunday.

The Cats collected 13 hits, led by Gray's 4-for-5 day. Hunter Gilliam followed with three hits, giving him 10 in four games this week, while Jase Felker and Emilien Ptire each added two.

Six of UK's runs were scored in clutch fashion, coming with two outs. The Cats finished 11-for-20 in two-out at-bats with eight singles, two doubles, and a triple. Gilliam and Pitre each drove in a pair of runs.

Kentucky starting pitcher Tyler Bosma (3-1) worked five innings, allowing only two runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out three. Jackson Nove, Ryder Giles, and Ryan Hagenow tossed four scoreless innings of relief out of the Cats' bullpen.

Easton Dermody (1-1) started and took the loss for Southern Illinois (6-9). He allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks over four innings on the mound.



