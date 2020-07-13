 CatsIllustrated - Cats' Watson named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
football

Cats' Watson named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Jamar "Boogie" Watson returns as UK's biggest pass-rushing threat for 2020.
Kentucky's Jamar "Boogie" Watson has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list for the nation's top defensive player.

The 6-foot-3, 248-pound senior linebacker led the Wildcats with 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2019. He is the SEC's leading returning sack producer with 13.5 through his UK career.

Watson, a native of Brandywine, Md., also recorded 67 tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and nine quarterback hurries as a junior. He had two TFLs in the Cats' Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech.

Former UK teammate Josh Allen won the Bednarik Award in 2018 after recording a school-record 17 sacks.

Watson graduated in May of 2020 with a degree in sociology and a criminology minor. He is currently is working on a second degree in family science with a coaching minor.

