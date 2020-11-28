CatsIllustrated - Cats unravel in second half at Florida

Much like last week's humbling loss to top-ranked Alabama, Kentucky unraveled in the second half Saturday at Florida.

The No. 6 Gators got a punt return for a touchdown just before halftime to turn what had been a hard-fought game into a romp with 27 unanswered points in a 34-10 win.

A seemingly deflated Kentucky (3-6) squad gained only 46 in the second half after controlling the football for an eye-popping 23:23 and gaining 175 yards in the first half. The Wildcats had more turnovers (3) than first downs (2) after halftime.

"The game is so much about adjustments," Florida head coach Dan Mullen said. "People are going to come in and do some different things, have some different wrinkles and changes, and do different things each week. I think our guys came in and made a great adjustment, and our guys came out really motivated in the second half. I think they were probably a little disappointed with how they played in the first half. That was Gator defense, really from the last two minutes of the first half on."

The outcome ensured that UK would suffer its first losing season since 2015. The Cats have one regular-game remaining and a potential bowl invitation in a year in which the win requirements were waived due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Tough loss," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "The guys came out and tried to play extremely hard, but we didn't execute good enough and we didn't coach good enough.

"(The Gators) have some very good players who are difference-makers and can create explosive plays at any time. You saw that today. You saw a team that is used to averaging about 550 yards per game and quite a few points. I thought we hung in there, got some stops, and were playing at a good level for a while, but you have to match them offensively. Obviously, not good enough in the second half if you don't get any first downs and you turn the ball over."

Florida (7-1) remained in the hunt for the SEC East title and a potential matchup with Alabama in the league championship game. The Gators rolled up 418 yards of total offense while holding the Cats to just 221.

Kyle Trask completed 21 of 27 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, all going to the Gators' All-American tight end Kyle Pitts. It marked a nation-leading 11 TD grabs for Pitts and an eighth consecutive game with three or more TD passes by Trask, breaking a Florida school record.

Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw accounted for the Cats' lone touchdown on the day, 4-yard reception from Terry Wilson early in the second quarter. Matt Ruffolo kicked a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter to account for UK's only other points.

*****

RAPID RECAP:

Kentucky appeared to have a puncher's chance at an upset entering halftime with what should have been a 10-7 lead, but the Cats used a questionable timeout with 1:20 remaining, got pinned at their own 1-yard line by a Florida punt, and went three-and-out after burning only 24 seconds from the clock. Kentucky All-American punter Max Duffy then shanked the punt, which traveled the opposite direction of his coverage unit, and the Gators' Kadarius Toney easily returned it for a 50-yard touchdown to give Florida a 14-10 lead despite the Cats holding the football for almost the entire half. From that point on, momentum totally swung to the Gators, who closed the game with 27 unanswered points.

GAME BALL:

Kyle Pitts, Florida - The All-American tight end lived up to his advanced billing, coming back from an injury to catch three touchdown passes against the Cats, giving him 11 on the season to tie for the national lead.

KEY STAT:

Kentucky went six drives, from its final possession of the first half until its last possession of the game, without picking up a first down.

QUOTABLE:

"Just making sure we have heart. There's no reason to just bow our heads and give up and throw the towel in. We've just got to keep playing, stay together as a team." -- UK linebacker Jamin Davis when asked what the Cats' motivation will be going into the final regular-season game of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Cats wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Kroger Field against South Carolina. The Gamecocks (2-6) will play No. 13 Georgia later tonight.