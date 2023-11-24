LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The uniforms were modern, but Friday's game at Rupp Arena could have passed for a "Turn Back The Clock" game.

Kentucky shot 61% from the field, knocked down 16 3-pointers, and dished out 27 assists on Friday en route to a 118-82 victory over Marshall that looked more like a game from Pitino's Bombinos than Coach Cal's Rock 'em, Sock 'em era.

"I give Cal his due. He's come into the modern times," Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni joked. "He's passin' the ball around and shootin' 3s. Who is that guy? I didn't know that was Calipari.

"I like good basketball. They're playing the way you should. It's fun. It's entertaining, good for the fans. I'm not into this sumo-wrestling basketball."

The No. 16 Wildcats set a new single-game scoring high under John Calipari and recorded their fourth consecutive game of 12 or more made 3-pointers. That's the most since Rick Pitino's squad did it in four straight during the halcyon 1989-90 season.

Kentucky recorded assists on 27 of its 45 buckets and committed only nine turnovers in the fast-paced affair. The Cats posted the most first-half points in the history of Rupp Arena (69) and the fourth-highest halftime total in program history.

"I don't look up at the score much in the first half. I'm not that worried about it," Calipari said. "... I didn't know we had 69 until that last huddle (before halftime). And I said, 'Dudes, you've got 69 points!'

"It's fun to play the way we're playing and fun to have a team that cares about each other and plays for one another."

Kentucky (5-1) placed six players in double figures, led by a career-high 28 points from freshman guard DJ Wagner, who also added five assists and three steals.

“I wasn’t really focused on the way I played individually," Wagner said. "That’s never the focus. I was just happy that we were able to win games. Everybody could see how good of a team that we’ve got. We still do. I’m confident in my teammates and they’re confident in me.”

Senior guard Antonio Reeves followed with 23 points for UK, including a 5-of-7 night from the arc, while Tre Mitchell (18), Rob Dillingam (16), Reed Sheppard (12), and Justin Edwards (10) also had a strong offensive night.

Marshall (2-4) was led by Obinna Anochili-Killen with 22 points.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Marshall trailed only 15-14 and forced Kentucky head coach John Calipari to call a timeout after back-to-back 3s made at the 14:06 mark of the first half. Whatever was said during that break in the action, the Cats got the message. They went on to outscore the Thundering Herd 54-27 the rest of the half and owned a new Rupp Arena scoring record of 69 at the break.

GAME BALL:

DJ Wagner, Kentucky -- The heralded freshman from New Jersey has officially shaken off his "slow" start at Kentucky and exploded for 50 points in two games this week. It was only a matter of time for the grandson of Louisville great Milt Wagner and son of Memphis star Dajuan Wagner.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2nd - 100-point scoring game of the season for the Cats in their first six games. It marked the 21st of the Calipari era.

3rd - Straight game of 24 or more assists by UK. The Cats recorded 27 tonight.

5 - Kentucky players with multiple 3-point shots made.

13-0 - The Cats' lead in the all-time series with Marshall.

81+ - Points in all six games this season, the first time that has happened at UK since the 1970-71 season.

207-6 - UK's all-time record when scoring 100-plus points.

QUOTABLE:

"They keep the ball movin', and they got four knockdown shooters." -- Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni on the Wildcats.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday against Miami in the ACC-SEC Challenge at Rupp Arena. The Hurricanes (4-0), who return most of last year's Final Four squad, are ranked No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 ET on ESPN.