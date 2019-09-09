As if preparing for their SEC opener against No. 9 Florida wasn't a big enough challenge, the Kentucky Wildcats will also be adjusting to a new quarterback this week.

Kentucky lost its starter, Terry Wilson, to a season-ending knee injury after a horsecollar tackle in Saturday's win over Eastern Michigan. He'll have surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, handing the reins to the Wildcats offense over to graduate transfer Sawyer Smith.

"We'll miss (Wilson) this season," UK head coach Mark Stoops said Monday during his weekly press luncheon, "but excited to watch Sawyer grow and to give him the opportunity to lead us."

Smith is not your typical back-up quarterback. A junior who graduated in three years from Troy, he chose to take advantage of the NCAA's more player-friendly transfer rules when his coach, Neal Brown, took the job at West Virginia, and UK's back-up quarterback from the spring, Gunnar Hoak, transferred to Ohio State.

The Cantonment, Fla., native played in 20 games with Troy, including seven starting assignments last season after the Trojans' starter, Kaleb Barker, went down with a knee injury. Smith posted a 5-2 record and earned MVP honors at the Dollar General Bowl after leading Troy to a 42-32 win over Buffalo. He finished his season with 1,669 yards passing and 14 touchdowns and six interceptions while also rushing for 191 yards and a score.

After replacing Wilson late in the third quarter of Kentucky's 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan, Smith threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Ahmad Wagner on his the first attempt of his UK career. He later added a 2-yard TD pass to Lynn Bowden.

"The good news is Sawyer's been through this," Stoops said. "Sawyer's played a lot. He's had to step in. He stepped in this past week and played very good. So we're excited about him and we're confident in him."

Lining up across from traditional power Florida will not faze Smith, according to Stoops, although the Gators' defense has been impressive with an eye-popping 15 sacks in two games this season. "They have some game-wreckers up front," the UK boss added.

His new quarterback is no stranger to facing tough competition, though. During his time at Troy, Smith played against Clemson, Boise State, and Nebraska. The Trojans won 24-19 last year on the Cornhuskers' home field.