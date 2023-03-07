LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Three Kentucky pitchers combined to hold Murray State to only three hits Tuesday as the Wildcats topped the Racers 6-2 at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (10-2) extended its win streak to six games as Travis Smith, Jackson Nove, and Mason Moore shut down the Racers.

Smith, a freshman right-hander, started and worked four innings. He struggled a bit with his command, walking three batters early in the game, but allowed only two runs on three hits and struck out six.

Nove (2-0) worked the next three innings for the Cats, allowing only a walk and striking out three to earn the win. Moore closed it out with two shutout innings of perfect relief with a pair of punchouts to pick up his third save of the season.

Murray State (4-9) kept the game close until the eighth inning, when UK picked up three big insurance runs on a two-run triple by Hunter Gilliam and an RBI single by Ryan Waldschmidt.

Gilliam and Emilien Pitre each had three hits and drove in two runs to lead Kentucky. Pitre hit a two-run homer in the first inning, his first of the season, to stake the Cats to an early lead. The sophomore second baseman from Quebec, Canada, also stole a base and scored three times.

The Racers' pitching staff struck out 16 batters on the day and walked just one, but they surrendered 11 hits and were hurt by three errors. Ethan Lyke started for Murray and struck out nine over five strong innings on the mound. Thomas McNabb (1-1) took the loss out of the bullpen, allowing three runs in two innings of work.

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday against Ohio in a 4 p.m. ET game at KPP.



