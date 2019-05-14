Kentucky may be a bit bruised after Tuesday's 7-4 win over Michigan.

The Wildcats took advantage of some extreme wildness on the part of the Wolverines' pitching staff, riding eight hit batsmen and four walks to the victory. By contrast, UK had just six hits on the night.

Kentucky (26-26) claimed a win over the Big Ten's first-place squad in its final non-conference game of the season. It marked the second win over a likely NCAA Tournament team from the Big Ten in the past two weeks after the Cats topped Indiana on May 7.

Michigan (37-14) saw starting pitcher Walker Cleveland hit three batters and walk three more in only 4.1 innings on the mound. Four other Wolverine hurlers hit five UK batters the rest of the way.

Coltyn Kessler had a two-run double for the Cats. Elliott Curtis had two hits and drove in a run.

Sophomore right-hander Jimmy Ramsey (4-6) started on the mound for UK and earned the win. He allowed three earned runs on six hits over five innings of work. Mason Hazelwood and Carson Coleman combined to hold Michigan to just one run over the final four innings.

Jordan Brewer hit a two-run homer to highlight the Wolverines' offense.

The Cats now enter the final weekend of the regular season in a three-way tie for the final berth in the SEC Tournament as No. 2 Vanderbilt visits Lexington. The series opens on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network Plus.



