Kentucky has back to back wins over teams that may be headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Coming off their upset of No. 5 Arkansas on Sunday, the Wildcats turned in another solid performance on Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Indiana at Kentucky Proud Park.

It marked UK's fourth consecutive win over the Hoosiers.

Kentucky (24-24) got back to the .500 mark heading into this weekend's series at South Carolina. The Cats are still the hunt for one of the final spots in the SEC Tournament.

Starter Jimmy Ramsey (3-5) shut down one of the nation's best power-hitting teams, holding Indiana (31-17) to one run on three hits over four innings on the mound. The 6-foot-9 sophomore right-hander struck out seven and walked none.

From there, four UK relievers combined to limit the Hoosiers to just one more run over the final five innings. Trip Lockhart worked the last two innings to record his first save of the season, striking out three of the eight batters he faced.

Junior outfielder/pitcher Ryan Johnson highlighted the UK offense by drawing four walks and scoring three runs. The Cats made the most of six hits by six different players, including RBI knocks from Elliott Curtis and Coltyn Kessler.

Kentucky travels to South Carolina for a three-game series beginning Friday night in Columbia. All three games will air on the SEC Network with the opener set for 7 p.m. ET.

