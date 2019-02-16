Kentucky banged out 13 hits and TJ Collett bashed a home run for the second time in as many days as the Wildcats moved to 2-0 on the season with a 12-5 win over Austin Peay on Saturday in Clarksville, Tenn.

Ryan Shinn led the UK offensive attack with three hits, including a pair of doubles. Jaren Shelby and Collett each added two hits. Newcomer Dalton Reed doubled, giving him three extra-base hits in his first two games with the Cats.

Kentucky broke the game open with a six-run third inning, including a two-run blast by Collett over the right field wall. He also hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning Friday to give the Cats the lead.

Austin Peay pulled within 7-3 after six innings, but UK put the game away with two runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

The strong offensive support made it easy for the Cats’ pitching staff. Jimmy Ramsey (1-0) started for UK, allowing only two runs on three hits over five innings while striking out eight.

The three-game series concludes on Sunday.

