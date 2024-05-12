For the second weekend in a row, Kentucky ace Mason Moore has delivered a strong pitching performance under pressure to keep the Wildcats in the thick of the SEC championship race.

Moore, who helped UK clinch a series win over No. 2 Arkansas last week, was even better on Sunday in the series rubber match at Florida. The junior right-hander allowed only two runs on three hits in a 6.2-inning, 110-pitch outing to highlight Kentucky's 7-5 win over the Gators at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville.

No. 4 Kentucky scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a 3-3 tie and claim the series two games to one. Nolan McCarthy's RBI single and a bases-clearing double by Patrick Herrera gave the Cats the decisive runs in extra-innings.

Florida threatened in its half of the 10th, but Ryan Hagenow (1-0), James McCoy, and Ben Cleaver each recorded one out to secure the win. Cleaver, a freshman lefty who was making his first career appearance in SEC play, struck out the Gators' Landon Russell with runners at second and third to earn his first save as a collegian.

With one weekend of league play remaining, the Wildcats (37-11, 20-7 SEC) moved back atop the SEC standings by a half-game with Tennessee playing at Vanderbilt later this afternoon and Arkansas playing at home against Mississippi State a game and a half back.

Kentucky matched the school record for SEC wins in a season, joining the 2006 club. It also marked the first time in program history that the Cats won series against perennial league powers Arkansas and Florida in the same season.

The Cats were led by Nick Lopez and Herrera with two hits apiece. Herrera, a junior infielder, reached base safely three times and drove in four runs for UK.

Kentucky also made some strong defensive plays behind its pitchers, including right fielder McCoy cutting down a potential leadoff double in the third inning that would have eventually produced a key run for the Gators.

Florida dropped to 25-25 overall and 11-16 in SEC play.

Jac Caglianone started and nearly matched Moore pitch for pitch for 6.1 innings. He allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks. The lefty struck out three. Brandon Neely (1-4) took the loss for the Gators, allowing the four runs in the 10th inning.

The Cats return to action on Tuesday against Wright State at Kentucky Proud Park. First pitch for the final mid-week game of the regular season is 6:30 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt visits KPP next weekend for the final SEC series of the regular season.