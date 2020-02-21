LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Jimmy Ramsey picked up his first win of the season, supported by home runs from Trae Harmon and T.J. Collett, as the Wildcats defeated Appalachian State 7-3 Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Kentucky Proud Park.

Harmon, a sophomore designated hitter from Somerset, bashed his second home run of the season to break up a scoreless affair and get Kentucky (2-3) rolling in the fourth inning. Collett, a junior first baseman who had two hits on the day, added his first long ball of the season in the seventh inning to cap the scoring.

Sophomore second baseman Austin Schultz also stayed hot, collecting two hits in pushing his batting average to .421 on the young season.

Ramsey (1-1) worked 5.1 innings to pick up the win. The right-hander allowed just two runs on two hits, working around five walks, before giving way to Cole Stupp and Hunter Rigsby out of the UK bullpen. They surrendered only one run over the final 3.2 innings while striking out six.

Bailey Welch had two of Appalachian State's five hits. The Mountaineers dropped to 1-3 on the season.

The win was the 24th consecutive victory for the Cats in non-Power 5 play dating back to the 2018 season. UK also tied the school record of 124 straight games without being shut out.

The series resumes Saturday with a 1 p.m. ET first pitch at KPP. It will be broadcast on SECN+.