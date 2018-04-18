Kentucky has a big opportunity to solidify its spot in the national polls and improve its position for regional host consideration this week as the nation's consensus top-ranked team visits Lexington.

No. 1 Florida (32-7, 12-3 SEC) comes to Cliff Hagan Stadium for a three-game series beginning Thursday night. The Gators have won five of their last six games and 14 of 16 overall, although they were upset on Tuesday, 8-4, by Jacksonville.

No. 9 Kentucky (25-12, 7-8 SEC) seeks to rebound from an 8-2 loss on Tuesday at rival Louisville.

The Wildcats enter the matchup with the SEC's most dangerous offense, leading the league in slugging percentage (.520) and on-base percentage (.418), while ranking second in batting average (.307), runs scored (289) and home runs (59).

Florida, meanwhile, boasts arguably the strongest pitching in the SEC. The Gators have held opponents to a .220 batting average while posting a 3.09 team ERA.

The Gators don't simply rely on pitching, however. Jonathan India, a junior third baseman, is having one of the best seasons of any player nationally. He's currently fourth in the country with a .438 batting average, leads the country with a .562 on-base percentage, and has smashed 12 home runs as part of a gaudy .860 slugging percentage.

Teammate Will Dalton leads Florida with 13 home runs.

Kentucky counters with the power tandem of Kole Cottam and Luke Heyer, who are tied with Dalton for the league lead with 13 homers apiece. Heyer, a senior outfielder/third baseman, also leads the SEC with 42 RBI. UK catcher Troy Squires is third in the league with 39 RBI.

Preseason All-American outfielder Tristan Pompey leads the Cats with a .349 batting average.

The Cats will shake up their rotation slightly for the series after struggling with the middle game of SEC matchups this season. Recent Game 2 starter Zach Haake (1-3, 8.20 ERA), who has been filling in for the injured Zack Thompson, is scheduled to start Thursday's opener against Florida ace Brady Singer (7-1, 2.79 ERA). The Gators' star is among the top prospects for this year's MLB Draft.

Kentucky ace and reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year Sean Hjelle (5-2, 3.09 ERA) is slated to pitch Friday's game against Jackson Kowar (6-1, 2.70 ERA).

On Saturday in the series finale, Justin Lewis (6-2, 4.62 ERA) will take the mound against Florida's Tyler Dyson (5-2, 3.30 ERA).

The matchup also features two of the top closers in college baseball with UK's Chris Machamer (6 saves) and Florida's Michael Byrne (10 saves).

#1 FLORIDA at #6 KENTUCKY

Thursday at Kentucky

7 p.m. ET; Cliff Hagan Stadium; Lexington, Ky.

TV/Online: SEC Network

Radio: 98.5 FM Lexington; ukathletics.com

Probables: UF – RHP Brady Singer (7-1, 2.79) at UK - RHP Zach Haake (1-3, 8.20)





Friday at Kentucky

7:30 p.m. ET; Cliff Hagan Stadium; Lexington, Ky.

TV/Online: SEC Network

Radio: 630 AM WLAP; ukathletics.com

Probables: UF – RHP Jackson Kowar (6-1, 2.70) at UK - RHP Sean Hjelle (5-2, 2.86)





Saturday at Kentucky

1 p.m. ET; Cliff Hagan Stadium; Lexington, Ky.

TV/Online: SECN+

Radio: 630 AM WLAP; ukathletics.com

Probables: UF – RHP Tyler Dyson (5-2, 3.30) at UK - RHP Justin Lewis (6-2, 4.64)



