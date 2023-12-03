After a chaotic Sunday afternoon that featured the reveal of a controversial College Football Playoff bracket and the subsequent trickle-down effect on many bowl matchups, Kentucky has landed in something of a surprise destination.

The Wildcats, who finished the regular season 7-5 with a win over rival Louisville, were invited to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl where they will face Clemson on Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla. Kickoff is slated for Noon ET on ESPN.

Clemson (8-4) finished sixth in the ACC this season but is riding a four-game winning streak, including victories over ranked Notre Dame and North Carolina teams. The Tigers also defeated South Carolina 16-7 a week after the Gamecocks topped Kentucky in the SEC finale.

Dabo Swinney's team ranks No. 7 in total defense (278.7 ypg) and No. 24 in scoring defense (19.9 ppg) nationally. The Tigers are 51st (405.7 ypg) and 56th (29.2 ppg) on the offensive side of the ball.

A big question mark for both teams will be how many players will participate in the Gator Bowl. One of UK's top players, senior running back Ray Davis, has already announced he is opting out in order to begin preparation for the NFL Draft. He has rushed for 1,066 yards and scored a school-record 20 touchdowns this season.

Kentucky will be appearing in its eighth consecutive bowl game under head coach Mark Stoops, having won three of the last four. The Cats will be making their third trip to the Gator Bowl. They lost 33-18 to Georgia Tech in the December 2016 game but defeated NC State 23-21 in the January 2021 game.

It will mark the fourth time that UK has faced Clemson in a bowl game. The Tigers defeated the Cats 14-13 in a memorable 1993 Peach Bowl, while the teams split Music City Bowl matchups in 2006 (28-20 UK) and 2009 (21-13 CU).

All season ticket holders and K Fund donors who placed a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl request during the priority request period (Nov. 17-30) will receive tickets, and confirmation emails will be sent Sunday evening (Dec. 3). Tickets ordered during the priority request period will be allocated into the best seat locations in Kentucky’s official allotment and assigned in order of K Fund priority point ranking later this week.

Remaining tickets in Kentucky’s official allotment will go on sale Monday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. ET, online at UKFootballTix.com or by calling (800) 928-2287, option 4. Kentucky will be on the west side of EverBank Stadium. Student ticket information for the TaxSlayer Bowl will be available on Sunday evening, online at UKFootballTix.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from UK Athletics to guarantee seats with other Kentucky fans and to help UK meet its bowl ticket obligations.



