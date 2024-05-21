Kentucky's matchup for its first game in the SEC Tournament has been set.

Defending national champion LSU defeated 6-seed Georgia 9-1 on Tuesday morning at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in the elimination round of the tournament. The 11th-seeded Tigers banged out 14 hits and got a strong start from Gage Jump to pick up a much-needed victory for their NCAA regional hopes.

Third-seeded Kentucky will face LSU on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET to begin the double-elimination portion of the bracket.

Kentucky (39-12, 22-8 SEC) did not face LSU (37-20, 14-17 SEC) during the regular season. The two teams met in last year's NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional with the Tigers winning 14-0 and 8-3 on the strength of a pair of MLB first-round draft picks in Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews.

That duo has moved on to the next level, but LSU still has star power in the form of third baseman Tommy White (.341 BA, 23 HR, 63 RBI, 1.106 OPS) and Wednesday's expected starting pitcher, junior right-hander Luke Holman (8-3, 2.73 ERA, .178 BAA).

The Tigers also feature one of the league's best closers in Griffin Herring (1.99 ERA, 6 SV, 56 K in 40.2 IP).

Kentucky has yet to announce its pitching rotation plans for the SEC Tournament, but senior right-hander Trey Pooser (4-1, 4.34 ERA) was the Cats' normal Friday starter and had the lowest ERA among UK starters in conference games.

Junior outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (.370 BA, 11 HR, 23 SB, 1.153 OPS) and grad senior designated hitter Nick Lopez (.380 BA, 20 2B, 1.053 OPS) lead the potent UK offense into postseason play. The Cats averaged 8.3 runs per game this season.

If UK wins on Wednesday, it will face the winner of the Arkansas-Alabama/South Carolina matchup at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. If the Cats lose on Wednesday, they will play the loser of the Arkansas-Alabama/South Carolina matchup on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

All games leading up to the championship game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The title game will be on ESPN2.



