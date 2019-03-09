Kentucky seeks its fifth consecutive SEC Tournament championship next week as the Wildcats invade Nashville as the league's No. 2 seed.

John Calipari's squad will play its first game at Bridgestone Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. ET against the winner of Thursday's matchup between No. 7 seed Ole Miss and No. 10 seed Alabama. The game will be broadcast by the SEC Network.

The Cats went 1-1 against Ole Miss and Alabama this season. UK lost its league opener against the Crimson Tide, 77-75, on Jan. 5 in Tuscaloosa. Earlier this week, UK defeated the Rebels 80-76 in Oxford.

Also on Kentucky’s side of the bracket is No. 3 seed Tennessee, No. 6 seed Mississippi State, No. 11 seed Texas A&M and No. 14 seed Vanderbilt.

The league's regular season champion, LSU, is the No. 1 seed on the top side of the bracket with No. 4 South Carolina, No. 5 Auburn, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 12 Missouri and No. 13 Georgia.

Kentucky has captured 31 league tournament titles and has posted a 133-25 all-time record in the event.

The sixth-ranked Cats (26-5, 15-3 SEC) wrapped up the regular season with a 66-57 win over Florida on Saturday at Rupp Arena.