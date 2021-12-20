Cats to face WKU as replacement opponent for Louisville

Kentucky searched far and wide for a replacement opponent for Wednesday's game at Rupp Arena after rival Louisville was forced to postpone due to Covid-19 protocol.

After discussing options with programs like Ohio State, Gonzaga, Wisconsin, and Texas, the solution was much closer to home.

The No. 20 Wildcats (8-2) will play host to Western Kentucky in the original game slot on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.

UK and WKU will meet for the first time since the 2012 NCAA Tournament, the first step for the Wildcats en route to their eighth national championship. It will mark only the seventh meeting between the Bluegrass State programs with the Cats holding a 4-2 edge i the series.

The Hilltoppers (8-4) are coming off an 82-72 win over Louisville on Saturday in Bowling Green.

The UK Athletics department is working on a charitable component for the game that will provide support for families who were affected by the tornadoes which devastated communities like Bowling Green, Mayfield, and Dawson Springs.

“We were all disappointed to learn we won’t be able to play Louisville on Wednesday, but I am thrilled we were able to come together quickly and put this game together for everyone in this state,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “I want to thank Western Kentucky for working with us on short notice. Not only will this be a great test for our team, but we will be able to provide aid to the Western Kentucky region and lift the spirits of some special people who really need it.”

The Kentucky United Toy Drive, which was originally scheduled for the Louisville game, is still scheduled for Wednesday’s game vs. WKU. New, unwrapped toys in original packaging or $25 VISA or Mastercard gift cards will be collected and donated to families in Western Kentucky in need following the tragic tornadoes last week. The UK Police Department is working with UK Athletics on collection and distribution of the donated items.

UK will accept donations at all entrances of Rupp Arena during the game. Free admission with a donation cannot be offered due to limited availability.

The toy donation is in conjunction with the "Kentucky United for Tornado Relief" telethon that UK Athletics, WLEX-TV and JMI Sports hosted earlier this week. With donations still being accepted online, nearly $4.5 million had been raised through Kentucky United. All proceeds are going directly to the American Red Cross to benefit Western Kentucky victims.

Donations to Kentucky United can continue to be made at redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/ (site will be active through the end of the month) or by mailing a check to: American Red Cross, Attn: Kentucky Tornadoes, 1450 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511.



