Cats tie NCAA Tourney HR record in opening-game blowout

Kentucky opened NCAA Tournament play with a bang.

The Wildcats tied a tournament record with six home runs and scored in every inning en route to a 15-1 blowout of Miami (Ohio) in the Blacksburg Regional.

Erin Coffel and Taylor Ebbs each hit two home runs in the dominant offensive display. Kayla Kowalik and Renee Abernathy also went deep in the opener as UK avenged an earlier loss to the RedHawks this season.

Coffel went 4-for-4 and drove in seven runs on the day, pushing her team lead in home runs to 19 this season. Six different Cats had multi-hit games.

Stephanie Schoonover (7-4) was strong in the circle for the Cats, allowing just one run on three hits and a walk over five innings. She struck out five.

With the win, Kentucky (36-17) moves into the winner’s bracket of the Blacksburg Regional and will play host Virginia Tech, who beat St. Francis on Friday. The winner of Saturday’s 3 p.m. ET game will move into the Blacksburg Regional final Sunday afternoon.

Television assignments will be announced Saturday morning for Saturday’s games.