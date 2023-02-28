LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight times in the bottom of the fourth inning on Tuesday en route to a 15-1 win over previously unbeaten Morehead State.

The Wildcats (6-2) had five singles and drew five walks in the decisive inning at Kentucky Proud Park. Junior third baseman Reuben Church had a pair of RBI singles to highlight the big frame and collected a career-high four hits on the day. He reached base safely six times, adding a walk and hit-by-pitch to his line.

Kentucky also got two hits and two RBI from senior centerfielder Jackson Gray and two hits from senior second baseman Jase Felker. Each of the Cats' starters had at least one hit as they pushed "small ball" to the extreme with 15 singles among their 16 hits. The Cats also drew 11 walks.

Travis Smith (2-0) started on the mound for UK and allowed only one run on one hit and four walks in four innings of work, the freshman right-hander's second solid outing in returning from Tommy John surgery during his senior year of high school.

Mason Moore, Jackson Nove, Seth Logue, Seth Chavez, Evan Byers, and Christian Howe worked the final five innings out of the Cats' bullpen, allowing no runs and just four hits. The UK staff combined to strike out 11 batters and worked around nine walks.

Morehead State (8-1) scored its lone run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by senior right fielder Chase Vinson, who also had one of the Eagles' other rare highlights by throwing out a UK runner at home plate.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Indiana State at Kentucky Proud Park. First pitch for the Wildcats and Sycamores is slated for 4 p.m. ET.