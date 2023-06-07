Perhaps it's fitting that the second team to ever represent Kentucky in an NCAA Baseball super regional is taking something of a jambalaya roster to Baton Rouge, La., this weekend.

Asked to explain how the Wildcats became one of the best stories in college baseball this season, UK head coach Nick Mingione used a cooking analogy Wednesday prior to taking his team south for a best-of-three series with traditional power LSU.

"To create a team, it's a lot like a good recipe," he said. "You have to have a bunch of different ingredients, right? If you just have one ingredient -- and I don't cook; you don't want to eat my food; my wife's a really good cook -- but you gotta have different ingredients, and they all go together. That's what makes a great meal.

"Sometimes for us, it's one of the transfers. Sometimes, it's one of our local guys. I thought it was so awesome that on a Monday night with the biggest crowd in the history of our program, a huge game, we had two guys from Kentucky (pitching) the baseball game. And then some of the guys who impacted it (batting) were from all over the country, and another country with Emilen (Pitre)."

It's a spicy blend of talent that has Kentucky (40-19) seeking its first trip to the College World Series in program history. The Cats, who defeated Indiana 4-2 on Monday night to claim the Lexington Regional, remain the only SEC program that has never accomplished the feat.

In order to reach Omaha, UK must now deal with traditional power LSU, which has made 18 trips to the College World Series and claimed the national championship six times.

To put the program pedigree in perspective, the Tigers have advanced to the CWS nine times since the elder statesman of UK Baseball -- grad senior pitcher Darren Williams -- was born in 1998.

LSU (46-15) took two of out three games from the Cats in April when UK played a weekend series at Alex Box Stadium. The first game was a 16-6 blowout in favor of the Tigers, but the Cats won the second game 13-10 and battled to the final inning of a 7-6 loss in the series finale.

"We didn't start off really good, that first game, that Thursday game," Mingione said. "But you could see the guys got more and more comfortable as that game went on, and that carried over into the (Friday and Saturday games). It was a one-run game (on Saturday), and we had our chances.

"I think any time you can take student-athletes and give them an experience they've had before, it's a good thing."

That sets the stage for the Baton Rouge Super Regional, although Mingione says these teams are different from the last time they saw each other.



