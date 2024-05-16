LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky set a new school record for SEC victories in a season and moved one step closer to a league championship on Thursday with a 10-5 win over Vanderbilt in the series opener at Kentucky Park Park.

Ryan Waldschmidt and Nick Lopez each homered as part of the Wildcats' strong offensive showing, and Trey Pooser teamed with three arms out of the UK bullpen to keep the Commodores at bay.

Kentucky (38-11, 21-7 SEC) reduced its magic number to one to clinch a share of only the second SEC regular-season championship in program history. The Cats maintain a one-game lead over Tennessee, which defeated South Carolina 9-3 on Thursday, and by two over Arkansas, which fell 1-0 at Texas A&M.

Vanderbilt (34-19, 12-16 SEC) took a 1-0 lead on the first pitch of the game when Jonathan Vastine homered to centerfield against Pooser, but the Cats answered immediately with three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good.

Kentucky got a leadoff double from Waldschidt, a walk to Emilien Pitre, and a bunt single by Devin Burkes to load the bases with no outs. A sacrifice fly by Nick Lopez, a bunt single by Mitchell Daly, and a bases-loaded walk drawn by James McCoy gave the Cats a 3-1 lead.

It was a vintage UK manufacturing job.

"We executed at a very, very high level offensively," Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said. "... There's six components to offense, and you saw them all right there in that first inning."

From there, Pooser (4-1) put the leadoff home run behind him and settled into a groove, posting scoreless frames in the second, third, and fourth innings as the Cats kept adding to their lead. A four-run third was highlighted by Waldschmidt's three-run homer, and a sac-fly by Nolan McCarthy extended the UK lead to 8-1 in the fourth.

"Any time you give up a leadoff homer on the first pitch, you've got to get back in the strike zone," Mingione said of Pooser's outing. "What did he do after that? He went 1-2-3 and 1-2-3 and retired something like six or seven in a row. He did a good job... I thought Trey battled tonight."

The Commodores pulled within 8-4 in the fifth, but the UK bullpen kept Vandy in check the rest of the way as Robert Hogan, Jackson Nove, and Cameron O'Brien allowed only one run on three hits over the final four innings of play.

Kentucky added insurance runs in the fifth on an RBI double by Burkes and in the eighth on Lopez's sixth homer of the season. Both Cats collected two hits on the night, and Lopez also bashed his 19th double of the season.

Waldschmidt led the Cats with a 3-for-4 night that included the double, home run, three RBI, three runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base.

“Waldy was incredible,” Mingione said. “… He’s just an amazing player. As good as it gets.”

Right-hander Bryce Cunningham (6-4) started and took the loss for Vandy, allowing seven runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks over 2.2 innings on the mound.

The series resumes with Game 2 at KPP on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.



