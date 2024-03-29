Trey Pooser turned in his second strong start since moving into Kentucky's weekend rotation, helping the Wildcats take the series opener against No. 22 Ole Miss, 5-3, on Friday night in Oxford.

Pooser, a grad senior right-hander who transferred from the College of Charleston, worked 5.2 innings, allowing only two earned runs on six hits and a walk. He also struck out five in moving to 2-0 on the season after beginning the campaign in the UK bullpen.

No. 23 Kentucky (22-4, 6-1 SEC) also got 3.1 shutout innings from its relief corps. Jackson Nove, Travis Smith, and Johnny Hummel combined to hold the lead for Pooser.

Hummel, another grad senior transfer, picked up his second save of the season, wiggling out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the bottom of the ninth by inducing a harmless pop-up and a ground ball to third to end the game.

Kentucky moved to 19-0 on the season when leading after seven innings.

The Cats managed only five hits, but one of them was a big one in the form of Emilien Pitre's solo home run in the eighth after the Rebels had pulled within 4-3 on a two-run shot by Ethan Lege.

UK also took advantage of some sloppy play by Ole Miss (18-9, 3-4 SEC), which committed three errors, threw two wild pitches, and had a passed ball. Only two of the Cats' five runs were earned, making Rebels starter Riley Maddox (2-2) a tough-luck loser.

The series resumes on Saturday at 2:30 ET.