LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After losing the opening game of this weekend's series against No. 2 Arkansas -- the Wildcats' fifth loss in their last six SEC games -- some college baseball observers may have begun to wonder if the loaded back end of the league schedule was starting to catch up with Kentucky.

The Cats were having none of that discussion.

Eighth-ranked Kentucky rolled to an 11-3 win on Saturday and backed that up with a 7-4 victory on Sunday in the rubber match to claim the series at Kentucky Proud Park a move into sole possession of first place atop the SEC standings.

"It's an amazing feeling, coming back (to win the series) and knowing that we've got a bunch of dawgs on our team that, no matter what it looks like, we're going to come back and win," said UK grad senior designated hitter Nick Lopez, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to help power the offense against one of the nation's top pitching staffs.

The transfer from Southern Cal also played a key role in Saturday's win, going 2-for-5 with four RBI.

"There was never a doubt that we were going to come back and win the next two games," Lopez said.

"Good word, resilient," UK head coach Nick Mingione said of his team's bounce-back weekend. "... They compete at the highest level. They have an edge about 'em and a real belief."

Kentucky (35-10, 18-6 SEC) made the most of its nine hits on the day, including a 2-for-4 effort from junior second baseman Emilien Pitre, who collected his 17th double of the season, his sixth home run, and flirted with another long ball in the game.

Nolan McCarthy also collected two hits for the Cats, while Devin Burkes and Grant Smith each drove in a run.

Arkansas (40-9, 17-7 SEC) was held to seven hits by five different UK pitchers. The Razorbacks drew six walks and were hit by pitch three times, but could not cash in with the big hits to get back in the game. The visitors stranded 11 baserunners, going 2-for-10 with two outs.

The Cats got a gritty starting performance from junior right-hander Mason Moore, who did not have his best stuff but held Arkansas to just two runs on three hits over his five innings on the mound. He overcame four walks and two hit batsmen by coming up with six strikeouts and a big double-play ground ball in the fourth inning to escape a potential jam.

"The thing about Mason, it's just really hard to hit him," Mingione said of his ability to keep UK in the lead despite not having his usual command. "There are times when he might have lost the (strike) zone a little bit, but it's just really hard to string together hit after hit after hit. He stayed on the attack and got us five big ones.

"If you had told me coming into today he was going to give us five innings, I would have taken it."

Moore (8-1) gave way to the UK bullpen in the sixth, and Robert Hogan delivered a scoreless frame. Jackson Nove, Cameron O'Brien, and Johnny Hummel took it the rest of the way, allowing just two runs. Hummel picked up his sixth save of the season.

Mason Molina (3-2) started and took the loss for Arkansas. He allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in just three innings of work.

Peyton Stoval went 3-for-5 with a home run to highlight the Razorbacks' lineup.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday in a 3 p.m. ET matchup against Xavier in Cincinnati before traveling to Florida next weekend.



