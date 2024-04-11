Kentucky turned a clutch double play in the ninth inning on Thursday night at Auburn to preserve a 6-5 win over the Tigers in the first game of the weekend series at Plainsman Park.

After Auburn put its first two men on base in the bottom of the ninth, Kentucky closer Johnny Hummel struck out 3-hole hitter Cooper McMurray and got cleanup man Gavin Miller to ground out to third baseman Mitchell Daly for an unassisted game-ending double play.

No. 8 Kentucky (28-5, 12-1 SEC) bounced back from its first mid-week loss of the season, a 9-7 setback on Tuesday night at Samford.

The Wildcats had 10 hits on the night, including a two-run homer by Ryan Nicholson deep over the right-field wall to take a 6-4 lead in the seventh inning. Nicholson went 3-for-3 and also reached base via walk to lead UK at the plate.

Devin Burkes and Daly each added two hits for the Cats.

Travis Smith (2-2) earned the win with three strong innings out of the UK bullpen. Hummel worked the final two innings, picking up his third save of the season.

Auburn (18-15, 2-11 SEC) was led by Cooper Weiss with three hits.

Carson Myers (2-3) took the loss out of the Tigers' bullpen. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings after starter Dylan Watts exited after only 2.1 innings on the mound.

The series resumes on Friday at 7 ET.