Cats take care of business in 41-6 win over Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Four weeks into the 2024 college football season, Kentucky remains a work in progress.

Mark Stoops, however, liked the businesslike approach the Wildcats took to Kroger Field on Saturday in a 41-6 win over Ohio.

"It's good to get back in the win column," the UK head coach said after his team evened its record at 2-2 on the season with a decisive non-conference victory. "I feel like the last couple of weeks our guys have really worked hard to get some things corrected. Had the right mindset in their preparation.

"We were very balanced... A lot of yards and first downs, but I wish we had a few more points."

Kentucky passed for 282 yards and rushed for 206 in holding a 488-223 edge in total yards over Ohio (2-2). The Wildcats punted only once during the entire game, and their defense also produced points with an interception return for a touchdown by junior cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

The Cats have held three of their first four opponents to 13 or fewer points.

"Defensively, played really well most of the game," Stoops said. "If we don't give them that field position, we probably get the shutout."

After a sluggish first quarter, Kentucky opened a solid lead on a pair of touchdown runs by Demie Sumo-Karngbaye to take a 17-0 lead at the half.

The Cats got a second field goal from Alex Raynor and Hairston's 25-yard interception return to make it 27-0 after three quarters.

RIcky Hunt Jr. produced the Bobcats' lone points on the day with a 1-yard touchdown run on the first snap of the final quarter, but the conversion pass failed.

Barion Brown scored on a 23-yard touchdown run and backup quarterback Gavin Wimsatt scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap the day's scoring.

Brock Vandagriff completed 17 of 24 passes for 237 yards to lead the Kentucky offense. He did not have a touchdown or an interception. Junior wide receiver Dane Key was his favorite target, hauling in seven catches for 145 yards.

"If you do things right, and you continue to work really hard, eventually that ball will find you," Stoops said of Key's performance. "Obviously, we needed to do things to protect and put him in a position (to have a big game), but it's a testament to how consistent he's been, the way he's worked and put his head down and continued to get better."

Redshirt freshman Jamarion Wilcox led the UK rushing attack with 82 yards on eight carries.

"As far as running the ball, he's tough as nails," Stoops said.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Kentucky got a field goal from Alex Raynor to cap a 13-play, 67-yard scoring drive and extend its lead to 20-0 midway through the third quarter, then got a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by Maxwell Hairston on Ohio's next play from scrimmage to all but put the game out of reach.

GAME BALL:

Dane Key, Kentucky -- The passing game remains a work in progress for the Wildcats, but the junior receiver from Lexington had a big confidence-building day with seven catches for 145 yards.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0 - Turnovers by Kentucky.

1 - Punt on the day by the Wildcats.

3rd - Career pick-6 interception return by UK defensive back Maxwell Hairston.

5-2 - UK's record in the all-time series with Ohio.

7.2 - Yards per play gained by the Wildcats.

26 - Different Kentucky players recorded at least one tackle with the staff making an emphasis to get several backups in the game.

61,783 - Attendance at Kroger Field.

QUOTABLE:

"We have some limitations. We have some areas where we have to get better, and we tried to work on some of those today." -- UK head coach Mark Stoops

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to SEC action next week with a trip to Ole Miss. Kickoff for the Cats and Rebels is slated for Noon ET on ABC or ESPN. No. 5 Ole Miss (3-0) plays Georgia Southern later tonight in Oxford.