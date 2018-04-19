Kentucky (27-13), the freshly minted No. 19 team in college softball, downed an addled Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (24-19) team 7-1 Wednesday evening at the WKU Softball Complex in Bowling Green.

The Tops committed seven errors on the evening, but none more significant than a crucial throwing miscue in the top of the sixth inning with Kentucky leading 3-0 and runners on the corners.

Freshman right fielder Lauren Johnson hit a routine grounder destined to be an easy out, except the WKU fielder tried to make a play at second base, but it backfired. Kelsee Henson, the UK runner at third, dashed home. Western's shortstop, Brittany Vaughn overthrew, the catcher, allowing Henson and Katie Reed to score. To make matters worse for the hosts, catcher Kendall Smith tried to gun down Johnson and tossed the ball to center field, allowing the Owensboro native to add another unearned run for the Cats, doubling their lead to 6-0.

Senior center fielder Brooklin Hinz scored the Cats' fourth unearned run of the frame on yet another throwing error by Smith, who had three on the day.

Kentucky jumped ahead early in the first inning when sophomore second baseman Alex Martens' tenth double platted Reed for her 24th RBI of the campaign.

Martens joined senior pitcher Erin Rethlake as the only ladies in blue and white to record multi-hit games; each went 2-of-3 at the plate. The Cats had nine hits as a team.

The Wildcats added two more runs in the second inning, one courtesy of Smith's first error and the other from a single by speedy sophomore left fielder Bailey Vick.

Rethlake (8-4) pitched a complete game. Over the course of seven innings in the circle, she gave up eight hits but allowed only one run in the sixth inning. Rethlake did not walk any Hilltopper hitters and set eight of them down on strikes.

Shelby Nunn (13-11) and Kelsey Aikey combined to give up nine hits for WKU. The pair allowed two earned runs, walked five combined batters, and collectively struck out two.

Kentucky heads home to John Cropp Stadium after a five-game road swing to begin a crucial series against the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs on Friday at 6:00 P.M.