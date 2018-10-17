Kentucky was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the 2019 SEC men's basketball championship in voting by league and national media members on Wednesday.

The Wildcats, who have been the preseason pick 14 times since the 1998-99 season, were followed by Tennessee and Auburn in the poll at SEC Media Day.

Two UK players, grad transfer Reid Travis and sophomore PJ Washington, were named to the preseason All-SEC teams. Travis, a 6-foot-8 forward who was an All-Pac-12 pick last season, was a first-team selection; Washington was named to the second team.

Tennessee forward Grant Williams was selected the preseason player of the year. UK's Travis, Washington and freshman wing Keldon Johnson also received votes for preseason player of the year.

*****

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Mississippi State

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Vanderbilt

9. Missouri

10. Arkansas

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Georgia

14. Ole Miss

*****

First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford – Arkansas

Reid Travis – Kentucky

Tremont Waters – LSU

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Bryce Brown – Auburn

Jared Harper – Auburn

Jalen Hudson – Florida

PJ Washington – Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State

Jontay Porter – Missouri

Admiral Schofield – Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year

Grant Williams – Tennessee



