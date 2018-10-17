Cats tabbed to win SEC; Travis, Washington preseason All-SEC
Kentucky was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the 2019 SEC men's basketball championship in voting by league and national media members on Wednesday.
The Wildcats, who have been the preseason pick 14 times since the 1998-99 season, were followed by Tennessee and Auburn in the poll at SEC Media Day.
Two UK players, grad transfer Reid Travis and sophomore PJ Washington, were named to the preseason All-SEC teams. Travis, a 6-foot-8 forward who was an All-Pac-12 pick last season, was a first-team selection; Washington was named to the second team.
Tennessee forward Grant Williams was selected the preseason player of the year. UK's Travis, Washington and freshman wing Keldon Johnson also received votes for preseason player of the year.
*****
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Tennessee
3. Auburn
4. Mississippi State
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Alabama
8. Vanderbilt
9. Missouri
10. Arkansas
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Georgia
14. Ole Miss
*****
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford – Arkansas
Reid Travis – Kentucky
Tremont Waters – LSU
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Bryce Brown – Auburn
Jared Harper – Auburn
Jalen Hudson – Florida
PJ Washington – Kentucky
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State
Jontay Porter – Missouri
Admiral Schofield – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Grant Williams – Tennessee