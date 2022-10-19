Led by a pair of preseason first-team All-SEC selections in the form of point guard Sahvir Wheeler and center/forward Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky was the pick to win the league title on Wednesday at SEC Basketball Media Day.

The Cats were the top choice to win their 50th SEC championship in program history, followed by Akransas, Tennessee, Auburn, and Alabama.

It's the 17th time since the 1998-99 season that UK is the SEC preseason favorite. Kentucky head coach John Calipari has guided the Cats to the crown in 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2020.

Tshiebwe, the reigning consensus national player of the year, averaged 17.4 points and an NCAA-leading 15.1 rebounds per game last season. He and Wheeler (10.1 ppg, 6.9 apg) were joined by Arkansas's Nick Smith Jr., Florida's Colin Castelton, and Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi on the preseason first-team All-SEC squad.

Brandon Miller and Jahvon Quinerly of Alabama, KJ Williams of LSU, and Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler of Tennessee were named to the second team.

After the Wildcats’ annual Blue-White Game Saturday in Pikeville, Ky., the Cats will play exhibition contests against Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3 at Rupp Arena. Kentucky’s home-opener against Howard is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 7.