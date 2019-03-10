LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Kentucky pitching staff held Middle Tennessee to just four runs on Sunday afternoon in taking both games of a doubleheader at Kentucky Proud Park, 7-0 and 5-4.

The Wildcats' Grant Macciocchi, Cole Daniels and Daniel Harper combined to two-hit the Blue Raiders in the first game.

Macciocchi, a junior right-hander, started and tossed 6.1 innings of one-hit baseball with seven strikeouts and no walks. Daniels (2-0) came out of the bullpen to get out of seventh-inning jam by retiring both batters he faced. Harper worked the final two innings, allowing only one baserunner.

Kentucky's bats plated six runs in the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie. A three-run double by junior outfielder Javon Shelby highlighted the big inning.

Shelby and Cameron Hill each had two hits to lead the Cats at the plate.

In the finale, Kentucky (11-4) won in dramatic fashion as Ryan Shinn hit a walk-off, two-run home run to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run victory. It was the Cats' second walk-off win in nine games since opening Kentucky Proud Park.

Shelby added two hits, including an RBI double, for the Cats. Breydon Daniel and Austin Schultz also had two hits apiece.

Eight UK pitchers combined to keep MTSU in check. Jimmy Ramsey, the last of the committee to take the mound, earned his second win of the season by tossing three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief with four strikeouts.

The Cats' staff struck out 12 batters and walked only two. They fanned 20 and walked only two in the two games.

Kentucky has home games against SIU-Edwardsville (Tuesday) and Western Kentucky (Wednesday) before traveling to Baton Rouge to open Southeastern Conference play against LSU next weekend.