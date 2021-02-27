CatsIllustrated - Cats sweep Milwaukee, move to 4-0 on season

Reuben Church continued swinging a hot bat Saturday, belting two doubles and a home run in leading Kentucky to a doubleheader sweep of Milwaukee.

The freshman third baseman from Maryville, Tenn., went 6-for-10 with four doubles, a home run, and five RBI as the Wildcats took all three games of the weekend series at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats posted a 9-3 win in Saturday's opener and held off Milwaukee for a 4-2 win in the series finale. Kentucky is off to a 4-0 start and has won 10 straight dating back to last season.

Zack Lee (1-0) started and claimed the win in the opener. The sophomore right-hander worked 5.2 innings, allowing just two runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out seven.

In addition to Church's strong showing at the plate, preseason All-American John Rhodes also starred. The sophomore right fielder went 2-for-3 with his first home run of the season and drove in four.

Oraj Anu, Zeke Lewis, and Church each added two hits for the Cats.

In the series finale, Mason Hazelwood (1-0) started and claimed the win. The senior left-hander allowed two runs on four hits, walked none, and struck out six.

Holt Jones and Sean Harvey worked the final three innings, allowing no runs, with Harvey picking up his first save as a Cat, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

The Kentucky staff recorded 11 strikeouts with no walks in the game and finished the weekend with 28 punchouts and just two walks.

Church had two of UK's six hits with a double and a home run.



