LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The top of the order produced nine hits, and the pitching staff continued its impressive start to the season as the Wildcats completed a three-game sweep of Lipscomb on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Ryan Waldschmidt, Emilien Pitre, and Patrick Herrera each had three hits to lead Kentucky to a 9-1 victory in the series finale. The trio combined for four extra-base hits as Waldschmidt smashed a double off the wall and a two-run homer, Pitre tripled, and Herrera doubled.

Nick Lopez had a two-hit day, and three freshmen also got in on the 16-hit effort as Griffin Cameron, Lukas Schramm, and Kyuss Gargett each collected one. Gargett had a triple off the wall that just being his first career homer.

Kentucky (10-1) had plenty of run support, but the UK hurlers made it almost irrelevant. Junior right-hander Mason Moore (2-0) started, allowing only three hits and two walks over five innings on the mound. He struck out seven.

Evan Byers, Cameron O'Brien, and Colby Frieda worked the final four innings out of the UK bullpen, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out six.

It marked a stellar week for the Cats' relief corps, who pitched 16.1 innings of shutout baseball with 22 strikeouts.

Lipscomb, which is picked to win the Atlantic Sun Conference, dropped to 3-8 on the season.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at KPP against Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.



