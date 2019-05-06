News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 06:12:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Cats Surge With Scott

Dc7vfrdgacg4xcykpkwm
Travis Graf
Special Contributor

Three-star prospect Chris Scott has become a growing commodity for college coaches as he possesses elite speed and good size at 6-foot-2. He’s yet another Ohio prospect Kentucky is targeting for th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}